KSAN Storm Team daily forecast update – Thursday May 7, 2020

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Very windy conditions are expected for the next 24 hours across the Concho Valley.

The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for Sterling, Coke, Irion, and Crockett counties from 3am through 12pm Friday, May 8. Gusty winds could blow down unsecured objects such as tree limbs and outdoor furniture. Driving could be difficult for high profile vehicles. Winds are expected to be out of the north at 25-25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

A cold front will sweep through the Concho Valley early Friday morning bringing cooler temperatures. Highs Friday will reach the upper 70s. Winds are still expected to very breezy through Friday with skies being partly cloudy.

Temperatures will remain pleasant through Saturday with highs in the upper 70s/80s with occasional cloud cover.

Mother’s Day will sunny with highs in the mid to upper 80s with winds out of the SSE at 5-10 mph.

Next week, we could get some rain chances as an upper level disturbance moves through West Texas Monday and Tuesday. Highs will remain in the 80s. Rain coverage will be isolated with a few storms flaring up into Tuesday

A slight warming trend could have temperatures back into the 90s by the middle of next week.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Severe Weather Special 2020

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Where to find help: an ongoing list for the Concho Valley

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.