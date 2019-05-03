KSAN Storm Team Daily Forecast Update – Thursday May 2, 2019

Weather

—–FROM YOUR KSAN STORM TEAM CHIEF METEOROLOGIST JOSH JOHNS ——

Tonight

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. East wind around 5 mph.

Friday

Showers and thunderstorms. High near 77. East southeast wind around 5 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Friday Night

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. North northeast wind around 5 mph.

Saturday

Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 57. South southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. South southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. South southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

Monday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. South southeast wind around 10 mph.

Tuesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 85. South southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

Tuesday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Wednesday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 80.

Wednesday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Thursday

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72.

Make it a great Friday! 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

