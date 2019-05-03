KSAN Storm Team Daily Forecast Update – Thursday May 2, 2019

—–FROM YOUR KSAN STORM TEAM CHIEF METEOROLOGIST JOSH JOHNS ——
Tonight
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. East wind around 5 mph.
Friday
Showers and thunderstorms. High near 77. East southeast wind around 5 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Friday Night
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. North northeast wind around 5 mph.
Saturday
Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 57. South southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. South southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Monday
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. South southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.
Monday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. South southeast wind around 10 mph.
Tuesday
Partly sunny, with a high near 85. South southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
Tuesday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61.
Wednesday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 80.
Wednesday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57.
Thursday
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72.
Make it a great Friday!