KSAN Storm Team daily forecast update – Thursday May 14, 2020

The possibility for strong thunderstorms will come into the picture Friday evening heading into early Saturday morning. Highs will reach the 90s. Main threats will include large hail damaging winds and and isolated tornado.

Timing for storms Friday evening will start around 7-8 pm and last until around 12am Saturday morning.

The weekend will be quiet with highs in the 80s and 90s with overnight lows in the 60s.

The start of next week will be mostly sunny with temperatures remaining warm.

We could see showers and rain next Wednesday and Thursday.

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.