KSAN Storm Team daily forecast update – Thursday March 5, 2020

A weak cold front will move through the Concho Valley causing very minor changes in our forecast. Highs Friday will top out at 68 degrees with partly cloudy skies. Winds will be out of the east-southeast at 5-10 mph.

Saturday, highs will be back in the 70s with partly cloudy skies.

More rain chances are on the way Sunday and Monday. Rain will be be as widespread or heavy like we saw within the past two days. Coverage will be scattered to isolated. Highs will remain in the 70s.

Next week skies will be fairly cloudy from Monday through next Thursday. However, highs will be back in the upper 70s.

An upper level low pressure system will approach west Texas from the west bringing rain chances for Wednesday and Thursday.