Friday– Expect showers and thunderstorms throughout the day. A storm or two may become strong or severe. High: 73° | Low: 59° Chance of rain: 70%

Saturday– Expect more showers and thunderstorms across the area. High: 79° | Low: 57° Chance of rain: 60%

Sunday– More showers and thunderstorm will be possible across the area on Sunday. High: 72° | Low: 58° Chance of rain: 40%