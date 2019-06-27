KSAN Storm Team Daily Forecast Update – Thursday June 27, 2019

A few isolated showers and thunderstorms have popped up in our southern counties. We can expect to see that as we head late into the evening hours. Skies will clear out to partly cloudy conditions.

As a ridge of high pressure builds across west central Texas, mostly sunny skies are in store for us for the next couple of days with high temperatures in the mid to low 90’s.

Slight rain chances will return Sunday evening and lasting through the start of next week.

More widespread thunderstorm chances are expected mid-week potentially lasting into Independence Day.