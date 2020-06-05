KSAN Storm Team daily forecast update – Thursday June, 2020

Conditions are going to remain quiet in the Concho Valley for the next several days. Highs will top out in the upper 90s as we end the week. Skies will be sunny.

Next week, temperatures are expected to surpass the 100° mark. We could hit 104° Tuesday.

Cristobal has weakened into a tropical depression as the center of the storm is over land. However, the storm is expected to head back over open water restrengthening into a tropical storm.

The National Hurricane Center expects the storm to make landfall along the Louisiana coast Sunday around Sunday evening.