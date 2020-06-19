KSAN Storm Team daily forecast update – Thursday June 18, 2020

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Isolated showers and storm will linger until around midnight Thursday. Friday will be partly cloudy with the potential for isolated storms and showers in the evening hours. Storms will flare up from San Angelo and areas northward.

Every evening through the weekend will have the potential for stray showers and storms during the evening.

Fathers Day will be hot with high temperatures topping out at 100 degrees. Overnight lows will drop down into the low 70s.

At the end of next week a cool front will bring high temperatures down into the low 90s.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Severe Weather Special 2020

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.