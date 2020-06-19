KSAN Storm Team daily forecast update – Thursday June 18, 2020

Isolated showers and storm will linger until around midnight Thursday. Friday will be partly cloudy with the potential for isolated storms and showers in the evening hours. Storms will flare up from San Angelo and areas northward.

Every evening through the weekend will have the potential for stray showers and storms during the evening.

Fathers Day will be hot with high temperatures topping out at 100 degrees. Overnight lows will drop down into the low 70s.

At the end of next week a cool front will bring high temperatures down into the low 90s.