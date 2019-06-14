KSAN Storm Team Daily Forecast Update – Thursday June 13, 2019

Expect partly cloudy skies tonight for much of the Concho Valley. A weak disturbance is approaching West Texas which could cause a few storms west of the viewing area.

There is a slight chance some showers could make it into our western counties Friday morning.

High temperatures will be on the rise heading into the weekend. Highs will reach the upper 90’s for Father’s Day weekend. Storms will come into the picture Sunday evening with slight rain chances lasting through the middle of next week.