KSAN storm team daily forecast update – Thursday July 11, 2019

Tonight: Partly cloudy then mostly clear with an overnight low at 71 degrees. Winds out of the NNE at 0-5 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny with a high of 95. Winds out of the NE at 10-15 mph.

This Weekend: A quiet and dry weather pattern is in store for the Concho Valley heading into the weekend with mostly sunny skies. Highs will remain in the 90’s with overnight lows in the 70’s.

Next Week: Highs will once again reach the upper 90’s potentially hitting the 100 degree mark on Tuesday and Wednesday. Upper level ridging will dominate the south central plains causing mostly sunny and dry conditions through next Thursday.