KSAN Storm Team Daily Forecast Update – Thursday August 30, 2018

Thursday saw a few showers over portions of the Concho Valley, south of San Angelo. Though most areas just stayed dry and hot. An isolated showers can’t be ruled out tomorrow as well though most areas will once again remain dry. As we head into the start of next week, a slug of tropical moisture will arrive from the gulf. That combined with an upper-level storm system that will be camped out west will lead to a daily chance of scattered showers for the first half of next week. With moisture still around, the second half of the week will remain unsettled. Stay tuned.

——–FROM YOUR KSAN STORM TEAM CHIEF METEOROLOGIST JOSH JOHNS ——-

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 73. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday

Sunny and hot, with a high near 99. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 73. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 97. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. South southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

Sunday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. South southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Labor Day

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 91. South southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. South southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. South southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Wednesday

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 90.

Wednesday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Thursday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 91.

Make it a great Friday!