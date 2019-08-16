KSAN Storm Team daily forecast update – Thursday August 15, 2019

Drought conditions are increasing for the state of Texas. We are already seeing moderate drought conditions creeping into Tom Green county.

Unfortunately, rain is looking less likely for the next seven days. The upper level high is situated to the northwest in the desert southwest. It will move toward Texas, keeping temperatures hot and skies mostly sunny

Temperatures are going to be hot surpassing the 100 degree mark here in the Concho Valley.

This weekend highs will top out at 104 for both Saturday and Sunday with mostly sunny skies.

Next week will be hot with highs reaching and surpassing 100° with a quiet weather pattern for the next seven days.