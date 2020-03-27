KSAN Storm Team daily forecast update – Thursday April 26, 2020

A cold front will sweep through the Concho Valley late Friday evening bringing isolated showers and more cloud cover. Highs Friday will be warm likely hitting the 90 degree mark.

The cold front will bringing cooler temperatures for the weekend. Highs will be back in the 70s with occasional cloud cover.

A westerly front will move through Monday bringing the potential for showers and thunderstorms to the Concho Valley. Highs will remain in the 70s.

Skies will clear out by the middle of next week with highs warming back up in the 80s.