Cooler temperatures are on the way to the Concho Valley along with rain and thunderstorm chances.

Highs Friday will reach the low 70s with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Well see rain and storms lasting into Saturday.

Chilly temperatures are in store on Saturday. Highs will only reach the 50s.

Sunday, lingering showers will last across the area with highs back into the 70s.

Scattered showers are in the picture for the start of next week lasting through Tuesday.