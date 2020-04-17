KSAN Storm Team daily forecast update – Thursday April 16, 2020

A cold front will move through the Concho Valley Friday morning with temperatures falling through the day.

Highs will only top out in the 60s in the early morning hours and eventually fall into the 50s by Friday afternoon. Skies will be cloudy with patchy areas of drizzle.

Saturday, expect scattered showers with temperatures warming into the 70s.

A warming trend is expected for the start of next week. We will be in the upper 80s by Monday with mostly sunny skies.

Temperatures on Tuesday will surpass the 90 degree mark in some locations.

By the middle of next week, a upper level low with a westerly cold front will move through the south central U.S bringing the potential for thunderstorms on Wednesday.

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

