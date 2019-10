Monday– Mostly sunny with winds out of the south at 5 mph. High: 70° | Low: 49°

Tuesday– A 30% chance of PM showers with winds out of the northeast at 5-10 mph. High: 57° | Low: 44°

Wednesday– A 40% chance of rain showers with winds out of the north northeast at 5-10 mph. High: 55° | Low: 31°