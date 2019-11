Monday- Partly cloudy and warmer with winds out of the south southwest at 5-10 mph. High: 80°| Low: 49°

Tuesday- Mostly cloudy with winds out of the northeast at 5 mph. High: 70°| Low: 59°

Wednesday- A 20% chance of isolated rain showers with winds out of the south at 5-15 mph. High: 75°| Low: 60°