KSAN Storm Team Daily Forecast Update – Sunday July 7, 2019

Today widespread storms and heavy rain soaked the Concho Valley giving us a much needed cool down. We can expect another round of storms tomorrow as we head into the evening hours as the upper level disturbance continues to exist across the area.

Temperatures will remain hot for the next seven days with rain chances returning for Wednesday and Thursday. Expect another disturbance to come through West Texas that will cause a flare up of thunderstorms.

High’s this week will stay in the upper 90’s at times surpassing 100°.