KSAN Storm Team daily forecast update – Sunday, February 2, 2020

Monday– Expect mostly cloudy conditions for your Monday. High: 75° | Low: 50°
Tuesday– We will likely start the day off with clouds and a few rain showers. Then, by the late evening and overnight hours we could see a transition over to rain/snow mix, or even snow. High: 57° | Low: 28° Chance of precipitation: 30%
Wednesday– Snow showers could be possible on Wednesday, mainly in the morning hours, then remain cold and cloudy for much of the rest of the day. High: 34° | Low: 23° Chance of precipitation: 40%