Monday– Partly cloudy and very warm for this time of the year. High: 81° | Low: 45°

Tuesday– Mostly cloudy with a cold front expected to move through in the morning hours. High: 58° | Low: 36° Chance of rain: 20%

Wednesday– Scattered showers likely across the Concho Valley and much cooler. High: 47° | Low: 42° Chance of rain: 50%