KSAN Storm Team daily forecast update – Sunday December 22, 2019

Unseasonable warm temperatures are going to remain in the picture for the Christmas Holiday.

Highs will remain in the low 70s with occasional cloud cover for the first half of the week.

Christmas Eve will be partly cloudy with a high of 72 with overnight lows dropping into the low 40s.

Christmas Day, expect increasing clouds in the afternoon hours with highs topping out at 73 degrees.

Toward the end of the week, a low pressure system will move through the south central U.S bringing rain chances across Texas.

Increasing showers are likely Thursday evening and lasting through Saturday.

A strong front will move through the Concho Valley Friday evening into Saturday morning causing highs to only reach the 50s.