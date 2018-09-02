KSAN Storm Team Daily Forecast Update – Saturday September 1, 2018

Rain chances are in store for us here in the Concho Valley as we head into Sunday evening. The good news is that the rain chances are going to stick with us for the rest of the week.

Currently, an upper high pressure is situated over Texas preventing any rain and moisture for us here in West Texas. This will shift towards the east opening the door for Gulf moisture to make it’s way to the Concho Valley.

We can expect to see isolated thunderstorms Sunday evening. Thunderstorm potential is going to last especially for Monday and Tuesday.

High temperatures will cool down into the low 90s to upper 80s heading towards the middle of the week.

—-YOUR WEATHER FORECAST FROM CHRIS RAMIREZ, KSAN STORM TEAM—-

Sunday

Evening afternoon showers and thunderstorms Mostly sunny, with a high near 97. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night

30% chance of evening thunderstorms, with a low around 72. East southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Labor Day

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 93. South southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday Night

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 90. South southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday Night

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86. Southeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Night

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. East wind around 5 mph..

Thursday

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 88. East northeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Saturday

A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 89.