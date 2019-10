Sunday- Mostly sunny with a 20% chance of an isolated afternoon thunderstorm. Winds out of the South at 5-10 mph. High: 95°|Low: 73°

Monday- A 30% chance of a morning t-storm, then turning sunny with winds out of the South at 5-10 mph. High: 76°|Low: 58°

Tuesday- Mostly sunny conditions with winds out of the South at 5-10 mph. High: 83°|Low: 54°