Sunday- Mostly cloudy across the Concho Valley. High: 73° | Low: 40°

Monday- A cold front will move through early in the morning, and isolated rain showers could be possible across the area. High: 52° | Low: 36° Chance of rain: 20%

Tuesday- More rain showers are expected across the area throughout the day. High: 45° | Low: 34° Chance of rain: 40%