Isolated storm potential is still in the picture tonight. Strong storms are mainly remaining north and south of the Concho Valley.

Highs for the rest of the week will remain in the 80s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with skies clearing in the afternoon hours.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s. We could see some showers and storms on Thursday and Friday.

At the end of the week a upper level high pressure system will keep conditions sunny for Saturday and Sunday.