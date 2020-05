Highs Tuesday will surpass the 100° mark. We could reach 104° in San Angelo. Hot and sunny temperatures will be in the picture for Wednesday with highs in the upper 90s/100s.

Thursday, several disturbances will move through West Texas bringing the potential for storms to develop in the afternoon hours each day starting on Thursday and lasting through the weekend.

A upper level low pressure system will bring increasing showers and storms for the weekend.

Highs will remain in the 90s.