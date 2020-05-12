KSAN Storm Team daily forecast update – Monday May 11, 2020

Thunderstorm are likely for the Concho Valley Monday night and early Tuesday morning. Some storms could be strong with damaging winds and large hail.

Storms will be out of the the viewing area by 2-3 am.

Tuesday will start off cloudy with clouds decreasing in the evening hours. High temperatures will top out in the upper 80s with overnight lows dropping into the 60s.

For the rest of the week, most days will have an open window for isolated storms and shower development with highs warming into the 90s by Wednesday.

For the end of the week, a low pressure weather system will move through the south central U.S bringing the chance for strong storms for the Concho Valley.