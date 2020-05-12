KSAN Storm Team daily forecast update – Monday May 11, 2020

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Thunderstorm are likely for the Concho Valley Monday night and early Tuesday morning. Some storms could be strong with damaging winds and large hail.

Storms will be out of the the viewing area by 2-3 am.

Tuesday will start off cloudy with clouds decreasing in the evening hours. High temperatures will top out in the upper 80s with overnight lows dropping into the 60s.

For the rest of the week, most days will have an open window for isolated storms and shower development with highs warming into the 90s by Wednesday.

For the end of the week, a low pressure weather system will move through the south central U.S bringing the chance for strong storms for the Concho Valley.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Severe Weather Special 2020

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Where to find help: an ongoing list for the Concho Valley

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.