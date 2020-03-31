Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

KSAN Storm Team daily forecast update – Monday March 30, 2020

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

High temperatures Monday reached 81 at San Angelo – Mathis Field.

A westerly pacific cold front has made it’s way through the Concho Valley bringing dry air and breezy conditions for our western counties.

Monday night expect clearing skies with overnight lows dropping into the low 50s.

Much of the work week will be calm and quiet with high temperatures back in the 80s.

Our next big weather maker will move through this weekend.

A cold front will bring rain chances on Friday with highs in the upper 70s and 80s. This front will stall over west central Texas keeping rain and thunderstorm chances in the picture for the weekend.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Where to find help: an ongoing list for the Concho Valley

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is allowed during any part of the day, but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.