KSAN Storm Team daily forecast update – Monday March 30, 2020

High temperatures Monday reached 81 at San Angelo – Mathis Field.

A westerly pacific cold front has made it’s way through the Concho Valley bringing dry air and breezy conditions for our western counties.

Monday night expect clearing skies with overnight lows dropping into the low 50s.

Much of the work week will be calm and quiet with high temperatures back in the 80s.

Our next big weather maker will move through this weekend.

A cold front will bring rain chances on Friday with highs in the upper 70s and 80s. This front will stall over west central Texas keeping rain and thunderstorm chances in the picture for the weekend.