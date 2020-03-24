Closings
KSAN Storm Team daily forecast update – Monday March 23, 2020

Expect a warming trend for the next few days. High temperatures will surpass the 90 degree mark making high temperatures for the Concho Valley 15 to 20 degrees above our seasonal normals.

Mostly sunny skies are expected for the rest of the work week. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 50s and 60s.

Friday into the weekend clouds will increase as a cold front will sweep across West Texas. High temperatures will be into the 70s for the weekend. Isolated showers are not out of the question for eastern areas of the Concho Valley as the cold front moves through the area early next weekend. .

