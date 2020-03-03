KSAN Storm Team daily forecast update – Monday March 2, 2020

Strong to severe thunderstorms are expected for the Concho Valley late Tuesday evening and lasting through early Wednesday morning. Main threats with these storms are large hail and damaging winds.

For more information on the timing of Tuesday and Wednesdays storms, click here.

Skies will clear out Thursday with highs in the 70s. Friday and Saturday will be cloudy with highs remaining in the 70s.

As another weather system moves through the south central U.S, slight rain chances are expected Sunday and Monday