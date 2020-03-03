KSAN Storm Team daily forecast update – Monday March 2, 2020

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

Strong to severe thunderstorms are expected for the Concho Valley late Tuesday evening and lasting through early Wednesday morning. Main threats with these storms are large hail and damaging winds.

For more information on the timing of Tuesday and Wednesdays storms, click here.

Skies will clear out Thursday with highs in the 70s. Friday and Saturday will be cloudy with highs remaining in the 70s.

As another weather system moves through the south central U.S, slight rain chances are expected Sunday and Monday

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is allowed during any part of the day, but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.