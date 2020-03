Tonight – Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Winds out of the southeast at 5-10 mph. Lows around 55°

Tuesday – Mostly cloudy with severe evening thunderstorms. Winds out of the southeast at 5-10 mph. Low: 63|High: 77°

Wednesday – Strong early morning thunderstorms with some being severe then mostly cloudy. Winds out of the wouth at 5-15 mph. Low: 60°|High: 78°