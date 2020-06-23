KSAN Storm Team daily forecast update – Monday June 22, 2020

Today, high temperatures reached 105° with a severe storm rolling through San Angelo this evening. 24 hour rainfall for San Angelo – Mathis Field is recorded at 0.81″ as of 10:28pm.

A cold front will move through the Concho Valley bringing another round of potential storms for Tuesday morning. High temperatures will reach the mid 90s with skies clearing in the evening hours. Overnight lows will drop down into the upper 60s.

For the next several days we will have hit or miss rain chances with isolated showers and storms. Highs Wednesday will reach the low 90s.

Seasonal temperatures are expected for the next several days with highs in the mid 90s.

