KSAN Storm Team daily forecast update – Monday June 1, 2020

June 1 officially marks the first day of hurricane season and we are already seeing activity in the Gulf of Mexico. The National Hurricane Center has confirmed that Tropical Depression Three has formed in the Bay of Campeche. NHC expects this storm to strengthened into a tropical storm.

As of Monday evening, there is lots of uncertainty on the potential path and location of a potential land fall.

In West Texas, we are dealing with a upper level low that is situated over the region. This is causing hit or miss showers and storms across the Concho Valley.

We could see a stray storm or shower on Tuesday with highs in the upper 80s.

For the rest of the week, the weather forecast looks relatively quiet with sunny skies. Unfortunately, high temperatures will be warming up into the upper 90s.

Overnight lows will be in the upper 60s.

