KSAN Storm Team daily forecast update – Monday July 8, 2019

Viewer photos from July 8, 2019:

Photo: Braden Cox, Coleman, TX

Photo: Beatriz Sanchez, San Angelo

Photo: Beatriz Sanchez, San Angelo

Photo: Beatriz Sanchez, San Angelo

Photo: Antoine Lewis, San Angelo

Photo: Mason Eubank, San Angelo

Photo: Tyler Wright, Near Hext, TX

Photo: Tyler Wright, Near Hext, TX

Photo: Ashley McDonough

For the past two days, the Concho Valley has been graced with rain causing temperatures to stay relatively cool for this time of year. Monday, our high only reached 89 degrees while other areas across west Texas hit the upper 90’s with some hitting the 100° mark.

Our “cool temperatures” will come to an end heading into Tuesday. As a area of high pressure builds across West Texas, skies will remain mostly sunny with temperatures rising into the 100’s for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Another disturbance will come through West Texas on Wednesday causing a few storms to flare up on Thursday and Friday. However, high temperatures will remain in the upper 90’s for the next seven days.