KSAN Storm Team Daily Forecast Update – Monday, July 1, 2019

Mostly sunny conditions are in store for Tuesday with high temperatures reaching about 95 degrees. We will see a chance for a few isolated to small thunderstorms to flare up for the next few days, especially for Wednesday and Independence Day.

No need to cancel any outdoor plans, because any storms and/or showers should be isolated and should fizzle out by the overnight hours.

Temperatures will be on the rise for Friday and leading into the weekend with quiet and calm conditions. High’s next weekend will reach the upper 90’s with mostly sunny conditions through next Monday.