This week expect mostly sunny skies and a quiet weather pattern for the rest of the work week. High temperatures are going to range from 101°-102°.

As the kids head back to school Wednesday, make sure they stay hydrated and wear light colored clothing for dismissal because highs are going to be reaching 101° on Wednesday.

As the week progresses, the ridge of high pressure situated over Texas will weaken opening the doors for slight chances for showers and thunderstorms next weekend.