KSAN Storm Team daily forecast update – Monday April 20, 2020

Expect hot temperatures tomorrow with highs once again in the 90s. Skies will be sunny with overnight lows Tuesday night dropping into the 60s.

An upper level low pressure system will sweep across the south central U.S bringing the potential for a few isolated thunderstorms mainly east of San Angelo. Some storms could be strong. Highs Wednesday will reach the upper 80s.

From Thursday through Saturday skies will be sunny with highs in the upper 80s. A cold front will sweep through the Concho Valley Friday and Saturday briefly bringing high temperatures back down into the 70s.