KSAN Storm Team daily forecast update – Monday April 13, 2020

Temperatures in the Concho Valley have been on the chilly side Monday. Highs reached the upper 50s in San Angelo at Mathis Field.

Chilly temperatures will linger around for the next 24 hours. Tonight, lows will fall into the 30s with areas northwest of San Angelo nearing the freezing mark.

A calm and quiet weather pattern is expected through the rest of the work week with gradual warming.

Tuesday, expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Weather conditions mid week has temperatures warming into the upper 70s with mostly sunny skies.

Friday, a weak cold front will sweep through the Concho Valley bringing high temperatures back down into the upper 60s.

Weather models are hinting around rain chances for next weekend with highs warming back into the 80s.