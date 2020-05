Temperatures will slowly start warming this weekend with less wind. Highs Saturdays will top out in the 80s with partly cloudy skies.

Mother’s Day will be mainly sunny with highs in the mid 80s. Winds will be out of the ESE at 5-15 mph.

As an upper level disturbance moves through Monday, we could see slight rain chances with a few storms possible Tuesday.

Temperatures next week will warm into the 90s by Thursday.