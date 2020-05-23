KSAN Storm Team daily forecast update – Friday May 22, 2020

Very small isolated storms could flare up this evening with main threats being large hail, damaging winds, and dangerous lightning. Storm coverage would be hit or miss and not widespread.

As of 7 pm Friday 5/22, thunderstorms have developed north and south of the Concho Valley with some being strong to severe.

The storm prediction center has portions of the Concho Valley under a marginal risk for severe storms. More increased risk for severe weather exists northeast of San Angelo for portions of Runnels, Concho, and McCulloch counties. The enhanced severe weather threat stretches into portions of north Texas.

After 12am, storm chances will diminish as we deal with the loss of daytime heating.

Heading into the weekend, more thunderstorm chances will be in the picture for the Concho Valley with some being severe. Highs will be in the upper 80s.

Sunday and Monday, a cut of low pressure system will move over Texas keeping rain and storm chances in the picture for the start of next week. High temperatures will be a bit cooler topping out in the mid to low 80s.