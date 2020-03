Highs this weekend will be in 60s with mostly cloudy skies. We’re expecting scattered showers late Sunday evening and early Monday morning.

Skies will clear out Monday evening. Partly cloudy skies will be in store for Tuesday with highs in the upper 70s.

An upper level disturbance will move through the south central U.S bringing more rain chances from Wednesday through Friday. We could see a few storms on Friday. Highs will be pleasant in the 70s for the next seven days.