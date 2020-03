After a cold front moves through overnight, highs this weekend will be in the 70s.

Breezy conditions are in store for Saturday with winds out of the WNW at 15-20 with gusts up to 30 mph. Highs Saturday will top out at 75 degrees.

Sunday expect increasing cloud cover with highs in the upper 70s.

Rain chances are in store Monday as a westerly cold front moves through West Texas.