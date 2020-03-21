KSAN Storm Team daily forecast update – Friday March 20, 2020

Increasing clouds and scattered showers are expected Saturday with highs reaching the mid to low 50s.

Sunday high temperatures will quickly warm back up into the upper 70s with mostly cloudy skies. Cloud cover will last through Monday with highs topping out at 78°.

By the middle of next week, skies will be mostly sunny with high temperatures continuing to climb into the upper 80s. Highs in some locations could hit the 90 degree mark by Wednesday.

A low pressure system moving through the south central U.S will bring a cold front through the Concho Valley bringing high temperatures back down into the 70s.