Closings
There are currently 4 active closings. Click for more details.

KSAN Storm Team daily forecast update – Friday March 20, 2020

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Increasing clouds and scattered showers are expected Saturday with highs reaching the mid to low 50s.

Sunday high temperatures will quickly warm back up into the upper 70s with mostly cloudy skies. Cloud cover will last through Monday with highs topping out at 78°.

By the middle of next week, skies will be mostly sunny with high temperatures continuing to climb into the upper 80s. Highs in some locations could hit the 90 degree mark by Wednesday.

A low pressure system moving through the south central U.S will bring a cold front through the Concho Valley bringing high temperatures back down into the 70s.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Where to find help: an ongoing list for the Concho Valley

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is allowed during any part of the day, but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.