Saturday- A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the early morning hours, then turning mostly cloudy. High: 77° | Low: 56° Chance of rain: 30%

Sunday- Rain showers possible on your Sunday, a better chance as we go into the evening and overnight hours. High: 71° | Low: 58° Chance of rain: 20%

Monday- More showers and thunderstorms are possible mainly in the morning hours. High: 76° | Low: 60° Chance of rain: 40%