Highs will remain in the upper 90s this weekend with the possibility for hazy skies. We could see more cloud cover with overnight lows dropping down to into the low 70s. Increasing atmospheric moisture into the Concho Valley will cause muggy conditions.

For the start of next week, highs will top out into the 100s with partly cloudy skies with overnight lows in the low 70s.

The end of next week will be sunny with highs remaining in the upper 90s.