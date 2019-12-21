KSAN Storm Team daily forecast update – Friday December, 20, 2019

Weather conditions this weekend will be perfect for last minute Christmas shopping with highs in the 60s.

Christmas week will be cloudy for the most part as several disturbances will move through West Texas. Temperatures will continue to warm and remain in the low 70s for much of next week.

Nights will remain cold in the 30s and 40s for the next seven days.

Weather models are hinting at a possible weather system at the end of next week that could bring some rain chances for Friday and Thursday. However weather models are disagreeing on the timing.

