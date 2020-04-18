KSAN Storm Team daily forecast update – Friday April 17, 2020

Temperatures will warm up into the 70s on Saturday. Expect partly cloudy skies with some patchy areas of drizzle and showers.

Sunday will be mostly sunny with temperatures reaching the upper 80s. Overnight lows will drop into the mid-50s.

By the start of next week, we will see very warm temperatures with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Highs will top out in the upper 80s, eventually surpassing the 90 degree mark.

Next mid-week, a upper level low pressure system with a pacific cold front will sweep through the south central U.S bringing the potential for thunderstorms on Wednesday. Some storms could be strong to severe. Highs will be in the upper 80s.

The end of next week looks calm and quiet with sunny skies and high temperatures topping out in the 90s.

