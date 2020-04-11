KSAN Storm Team daily forecast update – Friday April 10, 2020

As of 8pm, several severe super cell thunderstorms have flared up in the Permian Basin west of the Concho Valley. A strong thunderstorm is located just west of Big Lake and moving west at 20 mph.

This Thunderstorm has golf ball sized hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

Western portions of the Concho Valley will be under the gun for a strong isolated severe thunderstorm such as the one mentioned above.

Main threats include large hail, damaging winds and possible tornadic rotation.

Thunderstorm coverage will be very isolated and not widespread.

