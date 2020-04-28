KSAN Storm Team daily forecast udpate – Monday April 27, 2020

Very hot temperatures are expected across the Concho Valley Tuesday. Highs are expected to reach the 100 degree mark with mostly sunny skies. Winds will be out of the southwest at 10-15 mph.

A weak cold front will move through the Concho Valley on Wednesday bringing slighty cooler temperatures. Highs Wednesday will only reach the mid 80s.

Toward the end of the week, upper level high pressure will move toward the south central U.S causing temperatures to warm back into the upper 90s. We could hit the 100 degree mark again heading into next weekend.

Skies will remain mostly sunny for the rest of the week.