Wednesday– A mostly cloudy day across the Concho Valley, with a 10% chance of an isolated shower. High: 61° | Low: 44°

Thursday– A partly cloudy day with breezy conditions. Winds out of the southwest at 10-20 mph. High: 65° | Low: 35°

Friday– A mostly sunny and cooler day across the area. High: 59°| Low: 32°